– Style Battle returns on February 10th to Ybor City, FL at The Orpheum, Tracer X and Anthony Henry are set to compete.

– According to Pwinsider, Kyle O’Reilly has been removed from the Ring of Honor roster on the ROH website. Yesterday he was pulled from this weekend’s Atlanta TV taping. At this time, he is said to be exploring his future options. Last week, the WON reported that ROH officials expected Kyle O’Reilly to leave for WWE.