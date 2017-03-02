wrestling / News

Various News: Lana and Rusev Read Dr. Seuss Book, Bill Apter Announces Psycho Sid For Podcast, Apter Questions If WWE Should Bring Back Hulk Hogan

March 2, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– WWE has posted a video for Dr. Seuss Day showing Lana and Rusev reading a book by the famous children’s author.

– Today would have been the 36th birthday of Lance Cade and the 52nd birthday of Mike Von Erich.

– Bill Apter recently posted a video asking if WWE should bring back Hulk Hogan. He also announced that Sid Vicious will be the next guest for his podcast.

