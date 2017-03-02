wrestling / News
Various News: Lana and Rusev Read Dr. Seuss Book, Bill Apter Announces Psycho Sid For Podcast, Apter Questions If WWE Should Bring Back Hulk Hogan
March 2, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a video for Dr. Seuss Day showing Lana and Rusev reading a book by the famous children’s author.
– Today would have been the 36th birthday of Lance Cade and the 52nd birthday of Mike Von Erich.
– Bill Apter recently posted a video asking if WWE should bring back Hulk Hogan. He also announced that Sid Vicious will be the next guest for his podcast.
"PSYCHO" SID Vicious is the guest on my podcast taping tomorrow night. just #askapter if you have a question for Sid and/or me!
— Bill Apter (@apter1wrestling) March 1, 2017