Various News: Lineup for WCPW’s True Destiny Event, Bollywood Boyz Visit Sikh Temple
February 11, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is the lineup for What Culture Pro Wrestling’s True Destiny event, which features the first-ever meeting between Kurt Angle and Alberto Del Rio. It happens tomorrow on iPPV and the FITE TV app.
*In their first-ever match, Kurt Angle vs Alberto Del Rio.
*What Cultture PW champion Drew Galloway vs Joe Hendry.
*Moss & Slater Open Challenge Ladder Match for the What Culture PW Tag Team championship.
*Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet.
*Zack Sabre Jr vs. Travis Banks.
*Rampage (2) vs Primate (2) – I Quit Match, Best Of 7 Series
*Bea Priestley vs Tessa Blanchard
*Drago vs Pentagon Jr.
– WWE has released new footage of the Bollywood Boyz visiting a Sikh temple.