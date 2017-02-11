– Here is the lineup for What Culture Pro Wrestling’s True Destiny event, which features the first-ever meeting between Kurt Angle and Alberto Del Rio. It happens tomorrow on iPPV and the FITE TV app.

*In their first-ever match, Kurt Angle vs Alberto Del Rio.

*What Cultture PW champion Drew Galloway vs Joe Hendry.

*Moss & Slater Open Challenge Ladder Match for the What Culture PW Tag Team championship.

*Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet.

*Zack Sabre Jr vs. Travis Banks.

*Rampage (2) vs Primate (2) – I Quit Match, Best Of 7 Series

*Bea Priestley vs Tessa Blanchard

*Drago vs Pentagon Jr.

– WWE has released new footage of the Bollywood Boyz visiting a Sikh temple.