Various News: Lucha Underground in Reruns, Wyatt Says Corbin ‘Has Never Been There,’ WWE Returning to Syracuse

January 18, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Lucha Underground aired their mid-season finale last week, and are airing reruns until they return.

– On Friday March17 th, WWE will be returning to Syracuse, NY for a RAW live event at the Oncenter War Memorial Arena.

– On last night’s episode of Talking Smack, Bray cut a promo on Baron Corbin and the Royal Rumble…

“I see Baron Corbin in here telling everyone that he’s going to win it. But he doesn’t know what it takes, he’s never been there, he’s never done anything. I’ve been there. I’ve seen everything that there is to see.”

