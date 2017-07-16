– A new documentary video was released called Piledrive A Fascist about the women’s wrestling promotion, Pro Wrestling EVE out of London, England. The promotion is also a feminist group that stands for female empowerment and equality. Some of the featured subjects in the documentary include Mae Young Classic competitors Piper Niven (aka Viper) and Kay Lee Ray. Other subjects include Kate Nash of the Netflix TV series GLOW.

– WWE released a classic ECW clip from the WWE Network showcasing a Four-Way Dance match from ECW Heatwave 2000 with Yoshihiro Tajiri vs. Mikey Whipwreck vs. Little Guido vs. Psicosis. Yo ucan check out the classic ECW clip below.