– Major League Wrestling has announced the main event for MLW: One-Shot. The match will see Shane Strickland face Ricochet. The show takes place on October 5th in Orlando, Florida with tickets available here.

Ricochet said of the match, “This is for our generation.”

MLW CEO Court Bauer added, “Ricochet laid down the gauntlet with his innovation but Strickland is actively redefining it. Now Ricochet and Strickland — two great friends, will wrestle in MLW to see they stand as top ranked elite wrestlers in the sport. This is a match that defines a generation.”

– GFW posted the following Fight Network Flashback video with Eric Young’s top five TNA matches: