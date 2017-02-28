– House of Hardcore will run on March 21st in Metuchen, NJ and March 22 in Philadelphia, PA with Tommy Dreamer, Bubba Ray Dudley, The Hardys, MVP, Sami Callihan and Brian Cage announced.

– After it was announced that Nia Jax would face Sasha Banks at the WWE Fastlane PPV, Banks posted on Twitter that Jax is not “Broken Matt Hardy” and that she will never be broken. Matt then responded with a delightful gif…

You're not @MATTHARDYBRAND and I will never be broken! Ahhh yeah! https://t.co/YDathdAa52 — notorious SB (@SashaBanksWWE) February 28, 2017

Credit: Pwinsider.com