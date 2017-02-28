wrestling / News

Various News: March House of Hardcore Dates Set, Sasha Banks Mentions Matt Hardy on Twitter & Matt Responds

February 28, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– House of Hardcore will run on March 21st in Metuchen, NJ and March 22 in Philadelphia, PA with Tommy Dreamer, Bubba Ray Dudley, The Hardys, MVP, Sami Callihan and Brian Cage announced.

– After it was announced that Nia Jax would face Sasha Banks at the WWE Fastlane PPV, Banks posted on Twitter that Jax is not “Broken Matt Hardy” and that she will never be broken. Matt then responded with a delightful gif…

Credit: Pwinsider.com

article topics :

Broken Matt Hardy, House of Hardcore, Sasha Banks, WWE, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading