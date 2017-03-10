– Mario Bokara spoke with Prvi.tv about his getting the call to appear at last week’s Impact Wrestling tapings. Bokara told the site, “I got a phone call on February 22nd from Impact Wrestling about an opportunity to work and be in Orlando, Florida a week later, from March 2nd to the 5th. It was a chance to be seen and perform on a national and global scale and I was not going to let that opportunity pass me by. It was an opportunity for everything I have ever worked for throughout my whole life.”

He continued, “It’s a phone call that you are waiting for a long time, and sometimes you never receive it. It was a chance for all the hard work to pay off. It was pretty much like an interview for a job to sign a contract with a main stream major wrestling promotion in the United States, to be seen on national tv. A chance to make my family proud, my wrestling promotion, and to represent Croatia in the professional wrestling world.”

– NHL.com reports that the Tampa Bay Lightning have honored Titus O’Neil as a Lightning Community Hero. O’Neil is the thirty-second hero of this season and received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Heroes program, which he will donate to the United Way Suncoast, Wheel Chairs for Kids, Academy Prep and Unsigned Preps Inc.