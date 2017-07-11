wrestling / News
Various News: Marty Scurll on Steve Austin’s Podcast, Jim Ross Prepares For The Mae Young Classic
July 11, 2017 | Posted by
– Marty Scurll is on the Steve Austin Podcast today.
– Jim Ross posted the following on Twitter, noting that he has been doing prep work for the Mae Young Classic…
15 hour day at @WWEPerformCtr prepping for @MaeYoungClassic w/ @AmyDumas & @Madusa_rocks + Ross Report
My take on @AXSTV #G1USA broadcast pic.twitter.com/DFBgvMolFv
