– PWG has announced the following matches for Nights One and Two of the PWG Battle of Los Angeles. The tournament takes place in Reseda, California in September:

Night One

* BOLA Tournament:

REY FENIX vs Rey Horus

Brian Cage vs Dezmond Xavier

Flash Morgan Webster vs Marty Scurll

Matt Sydal vs PENTA EL ZERO M

Jonah Rock vs Zack Sabre, Jr.

Flamita vs Ricochet

* (Non-tournament matches)

Donovan Dijak & Keith Lee vs The Chosen Bros (Jeff Cobb & Matthew Riddle)

South Pacific Power Trip (TK Cooper & Travis Banks) vs The Young Bucks

Night Two

* BOLA Tournament:

Sammy Guevara vs TK Cooper

Donovan Dijak vs Trevor Lee

Jeff Cobb vs Sami Callihan

Matthew Riddle vs Michael Elgin

Mark Haskins vs Travis Banks

Keith Lee vs WALTER

* (Non-tournament matches)

Ricochet & Matt Sydal vs LDRS (Zack Sabre, Jr & Marty Scurll)

Flamita/REY FENIX/PENTA EL ZERO M vs THE ELITE (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks)

– The Fight Network has released the following Fight Network Flashback video, looking at Austin Aries’ best matches in TNA: