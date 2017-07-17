wrestling
Various News: Matches Announced For PWG BOLA, Austin Aries’ Best TNA Matches
– PWG has announced the following matches for Nights One and Two of the PWG Battle of Los Angeles. The tournament takes place in Reseda, California in September:
Night One
* BOLA Tournament:
REY FENIX vs Rey Horus
Brian Cage vs Dezmond Xavier
Flash Morgan Webster vs Marty Scurll
Matt Sydal vs PENTA EL ZERO M
Jonah Rock vs Zack Sabre, Jr.
Flamita vs Ricochet
* (Non-tournament matches)
Donovan Dijak & Keith Lee vs The Chosen Bros (Jeff Cobb & Matthew Riddle)
South Pacific Power Trip (TK Cooper & Travis Banks) vs The Young Bucks
Night Two
* BOLA Tournament:
Sammy Guevara vs TK Cooper
Donovan Dijak vs Trevor Lee
Jeff Cobb vs Sami Callihan
Matthew Riddle vs Michael Elgin
Mark Haskins vs Travis Banks
Keith Lee vs WALTER
* (Non-tournament matches)
Ricochet & Matt Sydal vs LDRS (Zack Sabre, Jr & Marty Scurll)
Flamita/REY FENIX/PENTA EL ZERO M vs THE ELITE (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks)
– The Fight Network has released the following Fight Network Flashback video, looking at Austin Aries’ best matches in TNA: