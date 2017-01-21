wrestling / News
Various News: Matt and Jeff Hardy Release Video on Upcoming Match With The Young Bucks, Hirooki Goto Celebrates Birth of His Newborn
– The Hardys will face The Young Bucks at Supercard of Honor in ROH on April 1. ROH released the following video, showing Matt and Jeff Hardy reacting to the match announcement:
– NJPW star and Openweight champion Hirooki Goto shared the following tweet and photo with his newborn child. Congratulations to the proud father.
新しい命の誕生!感動です pic.twitter.com/SjWRGlBqrN
— 後藤 洋央紀 Goto hirooki (@510njpw) January 20, 2017