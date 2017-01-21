wrestling / News

Various News: Matt and Jeff Hardy Release Video on Upcoming Match With The Young Bucks, Hirooki Goto Celebrates Birth of His Newborn

January 21, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Matt Hardy Broken

– The Hardys will face The Young Bucks at Supercard of Honor in ROH on April 1. ROH released the following video, showing Matt and Jeff Hardy reacting to the match announcement:

– NJPW star and Openweight champion Hirooki Goto shared the following tweet and photo with his newborn child. Congratulations to the proud father.

