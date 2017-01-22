– Matt and Jeff Hardy won the tag team championships at last night’s CRASH event in Mexico. Jeremy Borash of TNA was also reportedly at the event and filming from ringside. Footage of the event and the Hardys’ title win is going to be shown on TNA Programming.

– As previously reported, Pentagon Jr. has left AAA and announced that he has become a free agent. Additionally, other AAA stars such as Garza Jr. and Daga have also announced that they have left the promotion and become free agents. It’s unknown at this time where this leaves Pentagon Jr. with Lucha Underground.

PWInsider is also reporting that AAA’s Dorian Rodan is currently not in charge of the parent company of Lucha Underground, which is Lucha Libre FMV. This is said to not have any bearing on Lucha Underground, which is controlled by MGM Television Group.

