– Christopher Daniels will sign his new comic book tomorrow at 10 AM until 5 PM at the Santa Clarita Comic and Toy Festival at College of the Canyons (26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd in Santa Clarita, CA). You can find the comic at awyeahcomics.com, artbaltazar.com and comixology.com. Copies autographed by Daniels and Frankie Kazarian will be available at ROH live events as well.

– Leva Bates dressed up as Jeff Hardy at last night’s WrestleCircle event in Austin, Texas. She posted a photo of herself as ‘Sister Nero’ below:

Austin, TX, got a double dose of broken brilliance. Thank you, @MATTHARDYBRAND , for letting me be your brother…Brother Nero! pic.twitter.com/7cu6Tkb8xX — Leva Bates (@wrestlingleva) March 18, 2017

– Speaking of House Hardy, Broken Matt Hardy wrote the following about WWE’s Southpaw Regional Wrestling webseries: