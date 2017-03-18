wrestling / News

Various News: Matt Hardy Comments On Southpaw Regional Wrestling, Photo Of Leva Bates As ‘Sister Nero’, Christopher Daniels Set For Signing

March 18, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– Christopher Daniels will sign his new comic book tomorrow at 10 AM until 5 PM at the Santa Clarita Comic and Toy Festival at College of the Canyons (26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd in Santa Clarita, CA). You can find the comic at awyeahcomics.com, artbaltazar.com and comixology.com. Copies autographed by Daniels and Frankie Kazarian will be available at ROH live events as well.

– Leva Bates dressed up as Jeff Hardy at last night’s WrestleCircle event in Austin, Texas. She posted a photo of herself as ‘Sister Nero’ below:

– Speaking of House Hardy, Broken Matt Hardy wrote the following about WWE’s Southpaw Regional Wrestling webseries:

article topics :

Broken Matt Hardy, Christopher Daniels, Leva Bates, Joseph Lee

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading