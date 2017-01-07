– Matt Hardy has posted a couple of tweets about Chris Hero returning to WWE as Kassius Ohno. He wrote:

Another strong soldier has chosen to return to Negan MeekMahan's Sanctuary. The outside communities most stand together in this #GreatWar. https://t.co/EShnIRntSs — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 7, 2017

– WWE has posted a free match from the 2004 Royal Rumble, featuring The Dudley Boyz vs Ric Flair & Batista in a tag team tables match.

– WWE also has a poll asking fans about what they’d like to see Goldberg do in 2017. The choices include: Win the Royal Rumble match (7 percent), main event WrestleMania (7 percent), become WWE Universal Champion (13 percent), face Roman Reigns (13 percent), destroy Brock Lesnar again (13 percent), and all of the above (48 percent).