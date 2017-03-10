– During last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling, the Broken Hardys were written off, as their tag team titles teleported to the Decay. Matt Hardy posted a video on Facebook showing what really happened during their “Expedition of Gold.” The Hardys went to CWF Mid-Atlantic in Wilmington, North Carolina to claim the OMEGA tag team titles.

– John Cena has a role in Daddy’s Home 2, returning from the cameo he had in the original. Deadline reports that the film follows father Brad (Will Ferrell) and stepfather Dusty (Mark Wahlberg), who fought in the first film, as they work together to give their kids a perfect Christmas. Soon, Dusty’s father (Mel Gibson) and Brad’s father (John Lithgow) arrive to create new conflicts. Cena’s character “shifts the macho dynamics as Dusty faces the challenges of being a stepfather in the face of a more ripped rival.” The film begins production soon in Boston for a November 2017 release. Cena is also set to film Universal Pictures’ comedy The Pact soon.

– In an interview with Wrestlezone Radio, Glenn Moore, the co-host of Jerry Lawler’s “Dinner with the King” podcast, explained how the show will work.

He said: “When you listen to the show it’s like you’re at the dinner table in one of Jerry’s BBQ restaurants. Yes, he does the cheap plug for his restaurant in Memphis (laughs). You’ll hear some dishes clanging in the background. Some people are going to be talking. The phone is going to be ringing in the background. It’s going to have that kind of ambiance and atmosphere to the show. Jerry says at the top of the first show, “I don’t want to bother any of my friends to come on. I am not going to be calling Stone Cold.” I’m like, “Come on, please! I want to talk to Stone Cold! Get him on the show!” He doesn’t want to bother people.“