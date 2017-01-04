wrestling / News

Various News: Matt Hardy Promises a Collision With The Young Bucks, Eric Bischoff Tweets on Upcoming Interview With Booker T

January 4, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Broken Matt Hardy has responded to comments made by The Young Bucks during their entrance at Wrestle Kingdom 11. According to Hardy, a collision with The Young Bucks is inevitable. You can check out Hardy’s tweet below.

– Eric Bischoff posted the following tweets on his upcoming interview with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T for his podcast.

