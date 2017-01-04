wrestling / News
Various News: Matt Hardy Promises a Collision With The Young Bucks, Eric Bischoff Tweets on Upcoming Interview With Booker T
– Broken Matt Hardy has responded to comments made by The Young Bucks during their entrance at Wrestle Kingdom 11. According to Hardy, a collision with The Young Bucks is inevitable. You can check out Hardy’s tweet below.
You truly can't comprehend the MAGNITUDE of what you're getting into, #BucksOfYouth.
Our collision is INEVITABLE. pic.twitter.com/0cROXLMvtr
— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 4, 2017
– Eric Bischoff posted the following tweets on his upcoming interview with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T for his podcast.
"There Is A Lot You Don't Know About Me" but what will we learn about @BookerT5x that we never knew? Tonight on #BischoffOnWrestling iTunes pic.twitter.com/OTyuZPqJ8c
— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) January 4, 2017
Which classic BookerT/Harlem Heat match from WCW should @BookerT5x and I dig into tomorrow on #BischoffOnWrestling
— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) January 4, 2017