Various News: Matt Hardy Says He Still Has The TNA Tag Team Titles, Top 10 Raw Moments

March 7, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Here are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE Raw

– Matt Hardy was asked on Twitter about Impact Wrestling crowning new tag team champions, he answered, claiming that he and Brother Nero are still in procession of the TNA tag team titles…

