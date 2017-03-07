wrestling / News
Various News: Matt Hardy Says He Still Has The TNA Tag Team Titles, Top 10 Raw Moments
March 7, 2017 | Posted by
– Here are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE Raw…
– Matt Hardy was asked on Twitter about Impact Wrestling crowning new tag team champions, he answered, claiming that he and Brother Nero are still in procession of the TNA tag team titles…
Maybe some children's replicas.. We are in possession of the TNA Tag Titles & have NEVAH been beat for them..
You'll learn their fate soon. https://t.co/rsqezDLm7W
— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 6, 2017