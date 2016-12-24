– Broken Matt Hardy posted on Twitter that he wants Kurt Angle to appear at his next Total Nonstop Deletion event. Hardy praised Angle’s talented, and you can check out his tweet below.

– The official NJPW website recently interviewed Juice Robinson on his upcoming match with Cody Rhodes at Wrestle Kingdom 11. Robinson discussed his connection with Cody and also training under Cody’s father, the late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes.