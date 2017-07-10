– PWG has announced four new names for the 2017 Battle of Los Angeles. Sammy Guevara, Zack Sabre Jr, Jonah Rock and Mark Haskins have been confirmed to be part of the tournament, which takes place this fall in Reseda, California.

The four join Dezmond Xavier, Donovan Dijak, Flash Morgan Webster, Jeff Cobb, Flamita, Keith Lee, Rey Fenix, Travis Banks, Trevor Lee and Walter in the tournament.

– The Young Bucks’ Matt Jackson answered a question from a fan about Roman Reigns, saying that he is both a fan of Reigns and of Braun Strowman as you can see below:

All my buddies love him, so I do too. — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) July 10, 2017