– Brian Cage spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview and discussed CMLL’s Sam Adonis stealing his gimmick as a Donald Trump supporter. Cage, who started using the gimmick in AAA a year and a half before Adonis started using it, said, “This works, so I can see why this kid wants to use it. The fact that he acts like he created it is absolutely absurd, and he hasn’t even at least acknowledged that I was the first to do it.”

He added, “I’m not crying, I’m not upset, but the kid is copying me and he’s acting like he came up with the idea. When he’s been asked where he came up with it, he totally evades the question. And I’m not trying to say that the idea was so creative or original on my end, but I had the balls to do it in Mexico. If he made some mention toward me, I’d be a lot less annoyed. As for the stories on him, it’s some poor journalism. The people writing the story probably don’t care about wrestling or that they’re spreading this story wrongfully, and it’s become a really annoying frustration. [NXT’s] Patrick Clark tried to imitate me in some gym in Florida, but really, who cares? Doing this in Mexico is a whole different story.”

– FloSports has released their documentary on Matt Riddle. Matt Riddle: All In is now available for streaming on FloSlam and follows the indy star after he left MMA to start a career in professional wrestling. You can watch the trailer below: