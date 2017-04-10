wrestling / News
Various News: Mauro Ranallo Tweets in Support of Mental Health Monday, Luke Hawx Has a Role in The Fate of The Furious
April 10, 2017 | Posted by
– Independent pro wrestler Luke Hawx has a small role in The Fate of The Furious, in the film he faces off with The Rock. [Credit: wrestlezone.com]
– Mauro Ranallo posted the following to Twitter this morning, noting that he’s supporting “Mental Health Monday”…
Keep up the good fight! #MentalHealthMonday #SickNotWeak #EndTheStigma 👊
— Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) April 10, 2017