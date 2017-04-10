wrestling / News

Various News: Mauro Ranallo Tweets in Support of Mental Health Monday, Luke Hawx Has a Role in The Fate of The Furious

April 10, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Independent pro wrestler Luke Hawx has a small role in The Fate of The Furious, in the film he faces off with The Rock. [Credit: wrestlezone.com]

– Mauro Ranallo posted the following to Twitter this morning, noting that he’s supporting “Mental Health Monday”…

article topics :

Luke Hawx, Mauro Ranallo, WWE, Larry Csonka

Loading...
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading