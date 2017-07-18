– MCW Pro Wrestling’s Dan McDevitt posted the following to Facebook, commenting on Lio Rush competing in his final independent match at MCW’s August 12th show:

“Usually the Shamrock Cup is special, last night it was not. It didn’t end the way it was supposed to with our fans having the chance to say goodbye to one of our homegrown talents. We wanted to give fans that chance, so we were able to get something worked out. We are adding Saturday, August 12th to the schedule #FinalHour Lio’s last match.

More info will be up on the site in the next 48 hours, this has been thrown together quickly and will get everything updated asap. He will have his last independent match in the same building he was trained to be a pro wrestler. I am giving him the option of who he wants to wrestle. It will also be fan appreciation night $10 general admission tickets. They are on sale now www.MCWProWrestling.com.”

– Here is the latest episode of GFW’s digital series “The Question Mark.” IOn the episode, the roster talks about their favorite ice cream flavors: