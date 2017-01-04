– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley posted a message on his Facebook page, encouraging fans to buy a shirt in support of WWE Legend Tommy Billington, aka The Dynamite Kid. You can read his full message below. All proceeds toward buying his shirts at Prowrestlingtees.com go toward improving his quality of life.

– Legacy Pro Wrestling issued the following press release on the upcoming Heroes VS Villains event. The card is set for January 6 at the American Serb Hall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Former WWE and TNA Superstar MVP is scheduled to appear at the event.

Legacy Pro Wrestling Presents: Heroes VS Villains

Live from American Serb Hall located at 5101 W Oklahoma Ave in Milwaukee, WI on Friday January 6th, 2017!

Featuring former WWE and TNA Superstar M.V.P.

Legacy Pro Heavyweight Champion RUFF CROSSING will defend the LPW Heavyweight Championship against #1 Contender M.V.P.

More matches TBA

$25 front and second row VIP tickets (includes Meet and Greet with M.V.P. and a signed 8×10)

General Admission $15

Tickets available at http://www.legacyprowi.com

Find us on Facebook: facebook.com/legacyprowi

Twitter: @legacyprowi

Instagram: @legacyprowrestling

Email: [email protected]