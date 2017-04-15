– Tyler Breeze appeared on the latest UpUpDownDown video, where he played Robo Recall with Xavier Woods.

– It was announce at today’s Over The Top Wrestling’s Scrapper Mania III show that Mick Foley will make a one-night-only appearance on August 5, where he’ll be in charge.

– WWE.com has a new article congratulating the Bella Twins for getting 500,000 subscribers on Youtube, which they did in just under six months. The most popular video so far is John Cena proposing the Nikki Bella at Wrestlemania 33, which has three million views.