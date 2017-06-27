– PWInsider reports that WWE has signed Raymond Rougeau as a French language announcer. He will call all WWE Network PPVs starting with Great Balls of Fire.

– In a post on Facebook, Mick Foley praised Bray Wyatt and mentioned that he would have liked to trade promos with him.

– Eric Bischoff revealed on Twitter that those who buy his shirt will get a phone call from Bischoff himself.