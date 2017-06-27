wrestling / News
Various News: Mick Foley Wants To Trade Promos With Bray Wyatt, WWE Hires New Announcer, Bischoff Calling Fans Who Buy Shirt
– PWInsider reports that WWE has signed Raymond Rougeau as a French language announcer. He will call all WWE Network PPVs starting with Great Balls of Fire.
– In a post on Facebook, Mick Foley praised Bray Wyatt and mentioned that he would have liked to trade promos with him.
– Eric Bischoff revealed on Twitter that those who buy his shirt will get a phone call from Bischoff himself.
Buy a shirt, get a call, shoot the shit! https://t.co/86Rwvsk6pG pic.twitter.com/pX1OSlWape
— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) June 26, 2017