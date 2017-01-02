– The Big Event has announced that Mike Tyson and Sting will be the headliners of their March 12th event in Queens, New York. Also announced for the convention are The New Age Outlaws, Sean Waltman, Jerry Lawler, Cody Rhodes, Kamala, Koko B. Ware, Demolition, Ron Bass, Sid Vicious, Gene Okerlund, Lita, Melina, TNA’s Decay, ROH’s The Kingdom and more. You can find out more here.

– Wildkat Sports, which is run by Luke Hawx, has announced a show on June 7th at the ECW Arena. The promotion is based out of New Orleans and Hawx told PWInsider that he is running the show there because he wants to increase the company’s profile. Stevie Richards, Bestia 666, Papadon, Crowbar, Homicide, Hawx, Katie Forbes, J. Spade and Bu Ku Dao are all set for the show thus far.

– ACH is set for several dates with EVOLVE for the first three months of the year.