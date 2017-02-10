wrestling / News

Various News: Miz Talks Tony Romo’s Future, Abyss’ Most Hardcore Matches, Cena vs. Orton Stat

February 10, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– According to wrestling stats man Darren Bongiovanni, John Cena and Randy Orton’s match at Smackdown was their nineteenth match since 2005 and their first since Hell in a Cell 2014.

– Fight Network posted the following video looking at Abyss’ most hardcore matches:

– Here is video from The Miz’s appearance on ESPN, where he debates With Marcellus Wiley about Tony Romo’s future with the Dallas Cowboys:

