Various News: Miz Talks Tony Romo’s Future, Abyss’ Most Hardcore Matches, Cena vs. Orton Stat
– According to wrestling stats man Darren Bongiovanni, John Cena and Randy Orton’s match at Smackdown was their nineteenth match since 2005 and their first since Hell in a Cell 2014.
– Fight Network posted the following video looking at Abyss’ most hardcore matches:
– Here is video from The Miz’s appearance on ESPN, where he debates With Marcellus Wiley about Tony Romo’s future with the Dallas Cowboys: