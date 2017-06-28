– PWG has announced Rey Fenix, Dezmond Xavier and Donovan Dijak for the 2017 Battle of Los Angeles. The three join Flamita, Keith Lee, WALTER and Travis Banks as announced participants in the tournament, which runs from September 1st through the 3rd in Reseda, California.

– Here is video of ROH’s Kenny King being sent hom from The Bachelorette this week. King had been told Rachel Lindsay that he wasn’t completely comfortable with their potential relationship, noting that he was too protective of his daughter to get her caught up in it.