Various News: New Davey Richards & Angelina Love Mini-Documentary, Daniel Bryan Tries Non-Alcoholic Wine
March 7, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is a video from the Bella twins Youtube channel, featuring Daniel Bryan, who doesn’t drink, trying non-alcoholic wine. Bryan said that it was the first time that he’s had the chance to taste anything at a wine tasting…
– DeQwan Young of Qwantity Entertainment & Media recently created a mini-documentary on Davey Richards and Angelina Love returning to Impact Wrestling, you can watch it below…