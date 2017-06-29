wrestling / News

Various News: New Day Appearing on Adam Ruins Everything, Joseph Park Tries to Get Out of Match with Scott Steiner

June 29, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– During yesterday’s conference call with Scott Steiner, Joseph Park was able to “sneak” onto the call, pretending to be “Mike Johnson from PWInsider,” trying to get Steiner to call of Sunday’s PPV match…

– New Day filmed an episode of Adam Ruins Everything earlier today. The second season begins July 11th on TruTV.

