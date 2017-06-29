wrestling / News
Various News: New Day Appearing on Adam Ruins Everything, Joseph Park Tries to Get Out of Match with Scott Steiner
– During yesterday’s conference call with Scott Steiner, Joseph Park was able to “sneak” onto the call, pretending to be “Mike Johnson from PWInsider,” trying to get Steiner to call of Sunday’s PPV match…
– New Day filmed an episode of Adam Ruins Everything earlier today. The second season begins July 11th on TruTV.
So this happened 😁 Make sure to check out season 2 of @AdamRuins on @truTV July 11th (ya boys are somewhere in the season, watch them all!) pic.twitter.com/4hFwLoKVDp
— Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) June 29, 2017