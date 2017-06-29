wrestling / News
Various News: New Episode of Being The Elite, Asuka & Cross Comment on last Woman Standing Match
June 29, 2017 | Posted by
– Asuka and Nikki Cross posted the following on Twitter, commenting on their last woman standing match from last night’s NXT…
It hurts!
I definitely won't forgive @NikkiCrossWWE… https://t.co/mBdL6hcmub
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) June 29, 2017
Hahahahahahahahaahahaha!
The most fun I've ever had in my life. Until our next play date…. https://t.co/wmPRym3qqc
— Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) June 29, 2017
– Here is the latest edition of Being the Elite, where the guys celebrate Cody’s big title win and Flip Gordon continues to be harmlessly ribbed…