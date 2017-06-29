wrestling / News

Various News: New Episode of Being The Elite, Asuka & Cross Comment on last Woman Standing Match

June 29, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Asuka and Nikki Cross posted the following on Twitter, commenting on their last woman standing match from last night’s NXT

– Here is the latest edition of Being the Elite, where the guys celebrate Cody’s big title win and Flip Gordon continues to be harmlessly ribbed…

article topics :

Asuka, Nikki Cross, NXT, The Elite, WWE, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading