Various News: New Evolve Mini-Documentary, Original NJPW Merch Coming to Hot Topic
July 9, 2017 | Posted by
– Pro Wrestling Tees posted the following today…
Restock on the original NJPW merch at Hot Topic will be 2-3 weeks. But, good news for everyone asking… By popular demand these NJPW tees will be coming in August to Hot Topic along with the Bullet Club Zip Hoodie and a special exclusive item we will announce later this month.
– Here is another EVOLVE mini-documentary, looking at the Matt Riddle vs. Keith Lee alliance and match…