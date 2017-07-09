wrestling / News

Various News: New Evolve Mini-Documentary, Original NJPW Merch Coming to Hot Topic

July 9, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

Pro Wrestling Tees posted the following today…

Restock on the original NJPW merch at Hot Topic will be 2-3 weeks. But, good news for everyone asking… By popular demand these NJPW tees will be coming in August to Hot Topic along with the Bullet Club Zip Hoodie and a special exclusive item we will announce later this month.

– Here is another EVOLVE mini-documentary, looking at the Matt Riddle vs. Keith Lee alliance and match…

article topics :

Bullet Club, EVOLVE, NJPW, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading