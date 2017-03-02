– WWE Games has announced that WWE 2K17 is set for a digital release in Japan. The game arrives in the country on March 9th for Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC.

– Ringside Collectibles has announced a new exclusive Hollywood Hulk Hogan action figure by Storm Collectibles. Pre-orders are coming soon on the 1/10 scale figure; you can find out more here. An announcement video is below: