wrestling / News

Various News: New Hulk Hogan Action Figure Announced, WWE 2K17 Coming to Japan

March 2, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE Games has announced that WWE 2K17 is set for a digital release in Japan. The game arrives in the country on March 9th for Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC.

– Ringside Collectibles has announced a new exclusive Hollywood Hulk Hogan action figure by Storm Collectibles. Pre-orders are coming soon on the 1/10 scale figure; you can find out more here. An announcement video is below:

Hulk Hogan, WWE 2K17, Jeremy Thomas

