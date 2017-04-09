wrestling / News

Various News: New Impact Video Series Debuts, Fale Celebrates Bullet Club Anniversary

April 9, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Here is the debut of a new Impact Wrestling online series titled With This Ring featuring Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne. The show talks about what happened on the this week’s episode of Impact, what’s coming up and more:

– Bad Luck Fale posted the following to Twitter celebrating the Bullet Club’s four-year anniversary:

