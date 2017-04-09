wrestling / News
Various News: New Impact Video Series Debuts, Fale Celebrates Bullet Club Anniversary
April 9, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is the debut of a new Impact Wrestling online series titled With This Ring featuring Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne. The show talks about what happened on the this week’s episode of Impact, what’s coming up and more:
– Bad Luck Fale posted the following to Twitter celebrating the Bullet Club’s four-year anniversary:
4 years ago today I got together with @FinnBalor to start a world movement #BulletClub #4life pic.twitter.com/5NrtTBBfD7
— TheUnderboss (@TOKSFALE) April 9, 2017