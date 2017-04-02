– PWInsider reports that Fallah Bah and Mario Bokara have signed one-year contracts with Impact Wrestling. Both regularly appear for WrestlePro in New Jersey and recently worked the last set of Impact TV tapings.

– Sami Callihan’s Pro Wrestling Revolver and Texas-based WrestleCircus will run a versus-themed show late tonight/early Monday morning after Wrestlemania 33 is over. The event is called “Midnight-Ish after Mania.” It happens at Plaza Live, 425 North Bumby Avenue, only four miles (ten minutes with no traffic) from the host venue of the WWE show. You can find more information here.