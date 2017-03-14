– Here are the results from the first two quarterfinal bouts in the New Japan Cup…

* On March 13th, EVIL defeated Yuji Nagata @ 13:33 via pin

* Earlier today, Bad Luck Fale defeated Toru Yano @ 8:33 via pin

– The semifinals air on Sunday at 1AM ET, with the finals airing on Monday, also at 1AM ET. 411 will have live coverage of both events.

– The WWE Smackdown brand will run on July 29th at the Joe Louis Arena. The pre-sale password for the event is thejoe.