Various News: New Japan Cup Updates, WWE Returning to The Joe Louis Arena in July
March 14, 2017 | Posted by
– Here are the results from the first two quarterfinal bouts in the New Japan Cup…
* On March 13th, EVIL defeated Yuji Nagata @ 13:33 via pin
* Earlier today, Bad Luck Fale defeated Toru Yano @ 8:33 via pin
– The semifinals air on Sunday at 1AM ET, with the finals airing on Monday, also at 1AM ET. 411 will have live coverage of both events.
– The WWE Smackdown brand will run on July 29th at the Joe Louis Arena. The pre-sale password for the event is thejoe.