– Frankie Kazarian noted on Twitter that his band Vex Temper’s new single, “Brass Knuckle Justice,” is now available. The band’s latest album, Doom Engine, releases on April 7th.

– Here is the full video for WCPW Exit Wounds, which took place on March 6th in Newcastle. The show included Drew Galloway vs. Will Ospreay for the WCPW Championship and Cody Rhodes defending the WCPW Internet Championship against Liam Slater, among others: