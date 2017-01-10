wrestling / News
Various News: New TNA Logo, Vince McMahon on Crutches, WWE announces Title Tournament Ring Announcer
– The new “Anthem-themed” TNA logo can be seen on TNA’s Facebook page.
– WWE has announced that UK TV personality Andy Shepherd will be the ring announcer for this weekend’s WWE UK Title tournament…
– Vince McMahon was seen using crutches at the WrestleMania 34 announcement event today…
