Various News: New TNA Logo, Vince McMahon on Crutches, WWE announces Title Tournament Ring Announcer

January 10, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Vince McMahon Podcast

– The new “Anthem-themed” TNA logo can be seen on TNA’s Facebook page.

– WWE has announced that UK TV personality Andy Shepherd will be the ring announcer for this weekend’s WWE UK Title tournament…

– Vince McMahon was seen using crutches at the WrestleMania 34 announcement event today…

