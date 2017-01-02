wrestling / News

Various News: New UK Tournament Promo, Highlights From Weekend AAW Show, Charlotte Hangs With Charity Auction Winner

January 2, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Here is a new promo for WWE’s UK Championship Tournament, which kicks off on January 14th on the WWE Network:

– AAW Wrestling released the following highlight video from this past weekend’s Unstoppable show in Chicago:

– Charlotte posted this picture of her meeting with Superstars For Hope auction winner Wendy tonight at Raw:

