Various News: New UK Tournament Promo, Highlights From Weekend AAW Show, Charlotte Hangs With Charity Auction Winner
January 2, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is a new promo for WWE’s UK Championship Tournament, which kicks off on January 14th on the WWE Network:
We crown the first-ever WWE UK Champion at the @WWEUKCT January 14-15, only on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/GR9rZgO4En
— WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2017
– AAW Wrestling released the following highlight video from this past weekend’s Unstoppable show in Chicago:
– Charlotte posted this picture of her meeting with Superstars For Hope auction winner Wendy tonight at Raw:
Superstars For Hope Experience backstage today with Wendy! #RawTampa pleasure meeting this sweet lady 😍 pic.twitter.com/IJdFHW1Gv1
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 2, 2017