Various News: New WrestleKingdom 11 Preview Videos, Dolph Ziggler Expresses Himself With Selfies
– Here is a new video, featuring Dolph Ziggler, expressing himself with selfies…
– Here are some preview videos for WrestleKingdom 11.
– Here is the updated card for New Japan’s WrestleKingdom 11 event, which will air live on New Japan World on January 4th (starting at roughly 3:30AM ET)…
* The New Japan Rambo (Pre-show royal rumble style, get everyone on the card match featuring returning legends and sometimes surprise outsiders.)
* Tiger Mask W vs. Tiger Mask Dark
* NEVER 6 Man Title Match: Champions David Finlay, Ricochet & Kojima vs. BUSHI, EVIL & SANADA vs. Jado, YOSHI-HASHI & Ospreay vs. Fale, Yujiro, Hangman Page
* Cody vs. Juice Robinson
* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title Match: Champions Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. RPG Vice (Beretta & Rocky Romero)
* ROH Heavyweight Title Match: Champion Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole
* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title Match: Champion KUSHIDA vs. Hiromu Takahashi
* NEVER Openweight Title Match: Champion Katsuyouri Shibata vs. Hirooki Goto
* IWGP Intercontinental Title Match: Champion Tetsuya Naito vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
* IWGP Tag Team Title Match: Champions G.O.D (Tanga Roa & Tama Tonga) vs. vs. Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano vs. TEAM GBH (Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe)
* IWGP Heavyweight Title Match: Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega