– Here is a new video, featuring Dolph Ziggler, expressing himself with selfies…

– Here are some preview videos for WrestleKingdom 11.

– Here is the updated card for New Japan’s WrestleKingdom 11 event, which will air live on New Japan World on January 4th (starting at roughly 3:30AM ET)…

* The New Japan Rambo (Pre-show royal rumble style, get everyone on the card match featuring returning legends and sometimes surprise outsiders.)

* Tiger Mask W vs. Tiger Mask Dark

* NEVER 6 Man Title Match: Champions David Finlay, Ricochet & Kojima vs. BUSHI, EVIL & SANADA vs. Jado, YOSHI-HASHI & Ospreay vs. Fale, Yujiro, Hangman Page

* Cody vs. Juice Robinson

* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title Match: Champions Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. RPG Vice (Beretta & Rocky Romero)

* ROH Heavyweight Title Match: Champion Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole

* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title Match: Champion KUSHIDA vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* NEVER Openweight Title Match: Champion Katsuyouri Shibata vs. Hirooki Goto

* IWGP Intercontinental Title Match: Champion Tetsuya Naito vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* IWGP Tag Team Title Match: Champions G.O.D (Tanga Roa & Tama Tonga) vs. vs. Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano vs. TEAM GBH (Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe)

* IWGP Heavyweight Title Match: Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega