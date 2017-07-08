– WWE legends Pat Patterson and Gene Okerlund are set to appear at the Montreal Comic-Con this weekend. 2 Cold Scorpio is also appearing at the convention.

– Per The Wrestling Observer, Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks has apparently been limping around all week after last Sunday’s NJPW G1 Special in the USA event in Long Beach, California. There aren’t many other details, but it seems to hint Jackson might have an injury.