Finally got to kiss my Prince Charming in a place I've called home for so long ❤ PS you never mess with someone's man! N #SDLive pic.twitter.com/eulyVp17PX — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) March 1, 2017

– It was reported on Monday that former WWE Diva Celeste Bonin (Kaitlyn) is splitting with her husband, PJ Braun. In a video post on Instagram, Bonin explained that she was hoping that the split would be amicable, but noted that Braun took ownership of the domain name of her fitness clothing company (CelestialBodiez.com) and shut the website down. She posted a new update today, noting that they haven’t been able to ship products because she has been locked out of the Blackstone Labs/ Celestial Bodiez warehouse. She said that they’re working to get everything sent out and back on track, and that “everything is going to be OK.”