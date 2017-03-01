wrestling / News
Various News: Nikki Bella Comments on Kissing John Cena on WWE TV, Update on Celeste Bonin’s Fitness Clothing Line
– Nikki Bella posted the following on Twitter today…
Finally got to kiss my Prince Charming in a place I've called home for so long ❤ PS you never mess with someone's man! N #SDLive pic.twitter.com/eulyVp17PX
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) March 1, 2017
– It was reported on Monday that former WWE Diva Celeste Bonin (Kaitlyn) is splitting with her husband, PJ Braun. In a video post on Instagram, Bonin explained that she was hoping that the split would be amicable, but noted that Braun took ownership of the domain name of her fitness clothing company (CelestialBodiez.com) and shut the website down. She posted a new update today, noting that they haven’t been able to ship products because she has been locked out of the Blackstone Labs/ Celestial Bodiez warehouse. She said that they’re working to get everything sent out and back on track, and that “everything is going to be OK.”
Hey!!! Here's another update on the status on @celestialbodiez!!!! I want to thank everyone for their love and support during this time and I'm doing my best to make sure you guys are happy!! I love you all and the new @celestialbodiez team is working super hard for all of our loyal supporters ❤ For anyone who missed us this were, we are sorry. @celestialbodiez temporary domain is CelestialBodiezz.com Please check out the full video on our Facebook page tomorrow , Facebook.com/celestialbodiezofficial If you emailed us today and have not heard a response please forward your concerns to [email protected] #bootyscrunch #scrunch #weloveyou