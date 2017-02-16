– As we previously reported, WWE Shop is now selling clipboards meant to look like “The List of Jericho.” A post on Twitter revealed that WWE is looking for fans to post photos of themselves with the list.

Post a picture of your #thelistofjericho clipboard and tag it with #wweshopshots for a chance to… https://t.co/Sne8AarGgn — WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) February 15, 2017

Who else knows people that deserve to be on the list?https://t.co/8z0Mf19qRh https://t.co/0Nf6w7lGwK — WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) February 15, 2017

– Earlier this week, Vader sent out an omnious tweet mentioning that he was in his “final days.” He has since deleted the tweet. He previously said in November that doctors told him he had two years to live due to congestive heart failure. A fourth doctor told him that diagnosis could be wrong. He started working out with Diamond Dallas Page in January.

– Nikki Bella posted a video on Youtube in which she talked about her relationship with John Cena.