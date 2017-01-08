– Nikki Bella revealed the following post on her Instagram account, saying she was dealing with an illness. However, she will still be working tonight’s WWE house show in Lafayette, Louisiana.

– Lilian Garcia announced on Twitter that her podcast will be returning tomorrow. You can check out her announcement tweet below.

– WWE.com has released a video playlist for Goldberg’s most surprising tag team partners. You can check out the video clips for the playlist at the above link.