Various News: Nikki Bella Working Through Illness for House Show, Video Playlist on Goldberg’s Most Surprising Tag Team Partners, and Lilian Garcia’s Podcast Returns Tomorrow
– Nikki Bella revealed the following post on her Instagram account, saying she was dealing with an illness. However, she will still be working tonight’s WWE house show in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Few days off the barre and cardio due to sickness but trying to get back at it again today! @pure_barre ….Yeah it's been working…. Off to continuing to gettin' that booty bigger! Gotta keep my curves in check! 😳 Damn it can be so hard but when you start to see results it's so worth it! See my #bellaarmy in Lafayette tonight for #wwelive 💋💪🏽 #totallyfearless #stayfearless #fearlessnikki #sundaymotivation #sundayfunday #repost #wweshopshot
– Lilian Garcia announced on Twitter that her podcast will be returning tomorrow. You can check out her announcement tweet below.
"Making Their Way #ToTheRing " is officially bk this Mon! Join @ryansatin @christyreports & I 4 an emotional start to 2017 🙌🏼 @afterbuzztv pic.twitter.com/N3tC52yrt9
— Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) January 7, 2017
– WWE.com has released a video playlist for Goldberg’s most surprising tag team partners. You can check out the video clips for the playlist at the above link.