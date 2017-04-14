– Here is ROH’s latest Women of Honor match, featuring Brandi Lauren vs. Tasha Steelz. The match was both wrestlers’ Women of Honor debuts:

– NJPW owner Takaaki Kidani spoke with Kevin Kelly for a new interview. Kidani called Kazuchika Okada is a “Top Three” all-time champion and commented on the company’s plans to come to the US.

“For this year, we only plan to visit the United States, July 1 and 2, but if this event is a success, we already have a plan to (once again) go back to the United States next year and long-term,” he said. You can see the video below: