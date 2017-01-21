wrestling / News

Various News: No Formal Funeral For Jimmy Snuka, Trailer For New 5 Star Wrestling Show, Alberto El Patron and Paige Hosting Rumble Party,

January 21, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
jimmy-snuka

– Alberto El Patron announced on Instagram that he and Paige will host a Royal Rumble party at La Cantinita in San Antonio. They will be joined by WWE superstars when the event is over.

– Tamina Snuka revealed on Twitter that there will not be a formal funeral for Jimmy Snuka. She wrote:

– Here is a trailer for 5 Star Wrestling’s new show “Dominant Wrestling”, which debuts on Spike TV UK on January 28.

article topics :

5 Star Wrestling, Alberto El Patron, Jimmy Snuka, Paige, Joseph Lee

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading