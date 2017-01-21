wrestling / News
Various News: No Formal Funeral For Jimmy Snuka, Trailer For New 5 Star Wrestling Show, Alberto El Patron and Paige Hosting Rumble Party,
– Alberto El Patron announced on Instagram that he and Paige will host a Royal Rumble party at La Cantinita in San Antonio. They will be joined by WWE superstars when the event is over.
Come and join us at @lacantinitasanantonio #RoyalRumble weekend! Some of our good friends/wrestlers will be joining us after the ppv! $5 cover charge to come join in on the fun! Don't miss out! #sisisi Amigos los espero este domingo para ver el ppv de lucha #royalrumble con nosotros al final del ppv muchos de amigos luchadores nos acompañarán para continuar la fiesta, allá los espero #sisisi 5 dólares de admisión para esa noche
– Tamina Snuka revealed on Twitter that there will not be a formal funeral for Jimmy Snuka. She wrote:
Thank you everyone for your outpouring of love and support during this time. As his children we wanted to share that there will be NO Formal Funeral Services arranged by myself or our family at this time. Instead we will be looking for a future date to appropriately celebrate his LIFE and LEGACY in a style that would make him proud. Thank you and much love and gratitude to all of you from his children. "Yes that's me in the RED dress. Clearly, I don't age"😉 #SnukaLegacy #BloodLine #RIPJimmySnuka
– Here is a trailer for 5 Star Wrestling’s new show “Dominant Wrestling”, which debuts on Spike TV UK on January 28.