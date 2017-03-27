wrestling / News

Various News: Noelle Foley Shows Off Her Comic Con Adventures, Magnus Set For The New World of Sport Project

March 27, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Impact Wrestling posted the following from the ITV World of Sport press event that Magnus will be part of the new World of Sport project…

– Noelle Foley posted the following video looking at her recent Toronto Comic Con adventures in this new video from her personal YouTube channel…

