– A fan posted a video on YouTube of Bobby Fish’s debut in NXT on Friday (June 23). You can check out the clip from the live event below.

– WrestlingInc.com has a report on why Shinsuke Nakamura was unable to appear at last night’s WWE house show Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Nakamura was originally scheduled to face Jinder Mahal, but instead Nakamura was replaced by Rollins. Rollins instead faced Mahal after WWE informed fans at the top of the show that Nakamura couldn’t appear since he had issues crossing the border. Currently, Nakamura is still scheduled to face Mahal at tonight’s WWE house show in Everett, Washington.

– The audio book version of former WWE ring announcer Justin Robert’s book, Best Seat in the House: Your Backstage Pass through My WWE Journey, is now available Amazon.com for $13.99. It’s also available at Justin Roberts’ official website.