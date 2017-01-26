– Tonight, NXT is in Houston, Texas at Revention Music Center. Shinsuke Nakamura, Asuka, Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode, Roderick Strong, Ember Moon, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Akira Tozawa, Authors of Pain, The Revival, Nikki Cross, Billie Kay, Eric Young, Tye Dillinger, and No Way Jose are advertised for the show.

– NXT is in Dallas, Texas at South Side Ballroom on Friday night. Shinsuke Nakamura, Asuka, Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode, Roderick Strong, Ember Moon, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Akira Tozawa, Authors of Pain, The Revival, Nikki Cross, Billie Kay, Eric Young, Tye Dillinger, and No Way Jose are advertised for the show.

– NXT Takeover: San Antonio takes place on Saturday night in San Antonio with the following card.

* NXT Championship Match: Bobby Roode vs. Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Authors of Pain vs. Johnny Champions Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

* NXT Women’s Championship Fatal 4 Way Match: Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay vs. Champion Asuka

* Eric Young vs. Tye Dillinger

* Roderick Strong vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Sasha Banks (25)

* Taylor Wilde(31)

* The Maestro (44)

* Road Warrior Animal (57)