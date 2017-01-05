I hate this idea that because I'm a "junior" I don't stand a chance against SHIBATA. Don't get me wrong I've seen live & first hand what he can do. But he wasn't seen anything that I can do. I had him laid out more then once, it only takes 3 seconds and that's it, I'll take any opening he give me to make sure that BRITISH heavyweight championship come back where it belongs. I wanna be the 2 Weight champ. SHIBATA vs OSPREAY

